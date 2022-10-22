Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

