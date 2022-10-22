STP (STPT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.92 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. STP has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and $2.53 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STP has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,218.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007279 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006081 BTC.
- Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002488 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022115 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060308 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00046592 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022836 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005167 BTC.
STP Profile
STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.
Buying and Selling STP
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars.
