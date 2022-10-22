STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $70.33 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,168.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002973 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022174 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00047833 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022735 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005189 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04032215 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,580,105.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.