Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($43.88) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €41.98 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($35.14) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.28.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

