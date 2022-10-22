Substratum (SUB) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $278,419.07 and $99.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.36 or 1.00008037 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003229 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022101 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00047124 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00084806 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $114.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

