Suku 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $675,576.00 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Suku has a market cap of $10.59 million and $675,576.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

