Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Shares Down 1.4%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Sunlands Technology Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.86 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 23.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.