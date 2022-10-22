SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Duchscher sold 26,638 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $288,223.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 496.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.