SuperCom (SPCB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 105.03% and a negative return on equity of 90.33%.

Get SuperCom alerts:

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

About SuperCom

(Get Rating)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.