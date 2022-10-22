SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $1.32

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. SushiSwap has a market cap of $168.29 million and approximately $69.19 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

