Susquehanna Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

NYSE:WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

