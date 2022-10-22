SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $265.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $400.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $493.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $457.14.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.93. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $228.52 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

