SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wedbush

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $385.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $457.14.

SIVB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.93. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $228.52 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

