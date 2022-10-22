Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Syneos Health stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health



Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Recommended Stories

