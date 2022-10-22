Synthetix (SNX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.59 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Synthetix has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00011625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $674.38 million and approximately $23.59 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Synthetix alerts:

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 302,466,829 coins and its circulating supply is 301,742,921 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV).Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties.This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX.How SNX backs SynthsAll Synths are backed by SNX tokens. Synths are minted when SNX holders stake their SNX as collateral using Mintr, a decentralised application for interacting with the Synthetix contracts. Synths are currently backed by a 750% collateralisation ratio, although this may be raised or lowered in the future through community governance mechanisms. SNX stakers incur debt when they mint Synths, and to exit the system (i.e. unlock their SNX) they must pay back this debt by burning Synths.Synthetix is also currently trialling Ether as an alternative form of collateral. This means traders can borrow Synths against their ETH and begin trading immediately, rather than needing to sell their ETH. Staking ETH requires a collateralisation ratio of 150% and creates a debt denominated in ETH, so ETH stakers mint sETH rather than sUSD and do not participate in the ‘pooled debt’ aspect of the system. In this model, ETH stakers do not receive fees or rewards as they take no risk for the debt pool.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

