Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.62.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

