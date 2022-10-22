T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

