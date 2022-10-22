T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

