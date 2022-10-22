Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

