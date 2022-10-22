TD Securities Cuts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$40.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.75.

CCJ opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

