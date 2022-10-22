Telcoin (TEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $66.93 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $66.93 million and approximately $608,950.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

