Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

