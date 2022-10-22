Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLTZY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.20.
Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile
Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.