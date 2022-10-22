Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.26

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Telekom Austria from €7.10 ($7.24) to €7.20 ($7.35) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Telekom Austria Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

