Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.33% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.