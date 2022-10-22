TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $363.41 million and approximately $34.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081720 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060660 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00014915 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025397 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007355 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,682,269 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
