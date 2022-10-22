Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,275 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $133,861.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,805 shares of company stock worth $854,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

