Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 263.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 101.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

