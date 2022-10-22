Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.48.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

