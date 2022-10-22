The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.97.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

