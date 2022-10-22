The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $88.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.83.

CBRE Group stock opened at $69.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

