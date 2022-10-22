The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,047,572,000 after acquiring an additional 148,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.90. 35,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

