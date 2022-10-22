The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $228.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.50.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.2 %

Murphy USA stock opened at $283.18 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $160.74 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.09.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

