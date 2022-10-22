The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Target Price to $51.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Harmony Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $57.13.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 60.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,620,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $543,889.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,671,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock worth $16,537,863. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,758,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $14,820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

