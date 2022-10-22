The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.09. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 27,306 shares.

The LGL Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 42.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

The LGL Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of The LGL Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.