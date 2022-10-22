The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given New GBX 685 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 685 ($8.28) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SGPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 835 ($10.09) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $740.43.

The Sage Group Price Performance

SGPYY opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

