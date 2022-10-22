The Sandbox (SAND) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00003857 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $105.92 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002999 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.78 or 0.27843837 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010875 BTC.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.