The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

