The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
