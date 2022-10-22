The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

