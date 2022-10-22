Threshold (T) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.69 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $258.92 million and $3.69 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,165.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0256816 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,355,928.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

