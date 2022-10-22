Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $259.51 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.70 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00046619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0256816 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,355,928.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

