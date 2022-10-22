TMX Group (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.39 million.

TMX Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$129.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$139.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.30.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

X has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.89.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

