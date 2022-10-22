Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.