Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 28,075 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

