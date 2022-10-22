Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-9.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.06-14.12, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4,090.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

