Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

