Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 4.1 %
TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.46.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.