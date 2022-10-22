Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $219.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.27.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

