Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

