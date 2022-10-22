Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.55-9.63 EPS.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.46. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
