Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,624 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $21,142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $13,935,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $3,839,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $94.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.