Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Adobe by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the software company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock worth $2,776,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE opened at $306.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

