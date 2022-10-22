Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

